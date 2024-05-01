Bancor (BNT) Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges

Bancor (BNT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Bancor has a market capitalization of $82.78 million and $7.25 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011538 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001359 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,756.57 or 1.00046405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012568 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Bancor Profile

BNT is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,444,972 tokens. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 129,444,971.85716479 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.66078558 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 408 active market(s) with $7,867,683.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

