Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.
Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $234.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on BMRC shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
