Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
Bank OZK Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OZKAP opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
About Bank OZK
