Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Short Interest Update

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Banzai International Trading Up 2.9 %

BNZI opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Banzai International has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58.

Get Banzai International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Banzai International in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Banzai International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a Saas and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.