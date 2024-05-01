Bausch Health Companies (BHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 5,147.48% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BHC stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.85. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

