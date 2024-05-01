Bausch Health Companies (BHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 5,147.48% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.4 %
BHC stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.85. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.46.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
