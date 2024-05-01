Beck Bode LLC Invests $230,000 in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TME. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TME shares. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NYSE TME traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 271,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,486,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.06 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

