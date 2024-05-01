Beck Bode LLC Purchases New Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 641.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nutanix by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,038.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 93,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.29. 162,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,528. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

