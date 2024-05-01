Beck Bode LLC Takes $860,000 Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,825,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth $878,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,674.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,140,000 after buying an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE OGS traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $64.80. 21,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

