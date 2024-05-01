Bernstein Bank Raises Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $160.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Bernstein Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.86% from the company’s previous close.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.84.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $20.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,608,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,188. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $246.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.90 and its 200-day moving average is $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,514,000 after acquiring an additional 809,370 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,085,000 after acquiring an additional 254,198 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,169,000 after acquiring an additional 496,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

