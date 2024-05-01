Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 196,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 953,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Berry alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRY

Berry Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a market cap of $616.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Berry had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is an increase from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Berry by 7.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Berry by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.