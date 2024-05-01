Berry Wealth Group LP Invests $699,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.6% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE UNH traded up $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.22. 1,062,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $448.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

