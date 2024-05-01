Berry Wealth Group LP Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,981 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. Devon Energy accounts for about 3.1% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,567,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,760,441. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

