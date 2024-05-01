Berry Wealth Group LP Makes New $358,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.03. 1,398,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,687. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.21.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.53.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

