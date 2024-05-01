BILL (BILL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. On average, analysts expect BILL to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BILL Stock Performance
BILL opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.45. BILL has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -57.76, a PEG ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About BILL
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
