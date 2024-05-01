Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Up 14.5% in April

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,750,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 18,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTBT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,862,471. Bit Digital has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $162.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 4.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bit Digital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 3,163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 5,487,615 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,745,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 304,830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 842,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Featured Articles

