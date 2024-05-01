Bitcoin Depot Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bitcoin Depot in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BTM. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. Bitcoin Depot has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,244,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth $2,464,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth $1,075,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bitcoin Depot

In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $35,989.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,741 shares in the company, valued at $840,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $35,989.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,077.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $125,101.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,538.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,034,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,590. 20.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

