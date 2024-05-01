Bitcoin Private One Day Volume Tops $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00048855 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00036633 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00014093 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000647 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

