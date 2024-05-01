BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $762.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.12.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $8,598,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,326,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,659,692.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

