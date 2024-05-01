BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BJRI. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 111,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,709. The stock has a market cap of $749.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.12. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $38.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $8,598,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,326,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,659,692.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $8,598,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,326,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,659,692.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 341,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 37,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 199,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

