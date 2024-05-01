BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Up 20.6% in April

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $75,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 601,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 43,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

