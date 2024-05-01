Blue Bird (BLBD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Blue Bird to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Blue Bird has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $317.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. On average, analysts expect Blue Bird to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $133,003,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,207,597 shares of company stock valued at $138,285,973 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

