Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OBDC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. 275,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $16.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OBDC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

