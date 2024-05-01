BMO Capital Markets Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $65.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.52.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,905,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,501,635. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $2,593,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of PayPal by 123.4% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 7,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of PayPal by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 18,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $3,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

