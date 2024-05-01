BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

DMF stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

Insider Activity

In other BNY Mellon Municipal Income news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,767.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,377,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 66,493 shares of company stock worth $438,875. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

