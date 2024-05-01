BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of DSM opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $5.91.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

