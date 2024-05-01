Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $172.32 and last traded at $172.08. 2,181,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,656,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Get Boeing alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,642,519,000 after buying an additional 892,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.