Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of BLX opened at C$27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.94. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$39.99.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.30 million. Boralex had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.0599765 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

