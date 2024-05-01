Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Cut to Hold at Argus

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BYD

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BYD opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,358,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,817,882.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,617,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,614,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,358,913 shares in the company, valued at $596,817,882.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,442,000 after buying an additional 167,849 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,121 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,638,000 after purchasing an additional 628,512 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,868,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 885.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,240 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.