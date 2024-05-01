Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,563. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $371.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.99 and a 200-day moving average of $238.66.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.