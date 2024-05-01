Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 58.5% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Corteva Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. 723,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,182. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.