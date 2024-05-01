Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,338. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

