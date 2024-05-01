Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $96.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 10.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $96,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,171. The stock has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

