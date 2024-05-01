Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 10,678 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stifel Financial worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,802,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,172,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 187.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,220,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,445,000 after buying an additional 1,448,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,201,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after buying an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 77.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,728,000 after buying an additional 518,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 992,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,958,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SF traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.46. 139,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SF

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.