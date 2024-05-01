Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,165 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after buying an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,793,000 after purchasing an additional 267,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,719,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,714,000 after purchasing an additional 425,933 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.74. 1,113,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,939. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

