Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,806 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,176,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.45. 2,320,662 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

