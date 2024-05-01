Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 813 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,964. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $94.96 and a 12 month high of $134.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.61.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

