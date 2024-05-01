Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,891 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

