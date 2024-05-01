Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.55.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $342.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.33. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

