Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 523.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,703 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,952,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 51,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 42,409 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ALK stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

