Brighton Jones LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

IUSG stock opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $118.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

