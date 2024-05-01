Brighton Jones LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 142.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.74% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 76,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 121,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSE stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $236.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

