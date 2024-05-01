Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,144 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after buying an additional 2,262,975 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,244,000 after buying an additional 2,275,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,510,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,553,000 after buying an additional 73,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,537,000 after buying an additional 813,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average is $102.04. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

