Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $130.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day moving average of $121.85. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $105.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

