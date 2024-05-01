Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after acquiring an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,082,000 after acquiring an additional 147,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $292.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 812.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.58 and a 200-day moving average of $270.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

