BrightSpring Health Services (BTSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect BrightSpring Health Services to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. BrightSpring Health Services has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BrightSpring Health Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

In other news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. purchased 12,280 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. bought 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTSG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

