Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Brinker International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of EAT opened at $53.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.