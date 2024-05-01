Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.08-$2.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.08. Brixmor Property Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.080-2.110 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

