Brokerages Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target at $40.33

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Callon Petroleum

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $599,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $733,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $7,510,000. Finally, Portman Square Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $242,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPE opened at $35.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.12). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $601.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.30 million. Research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.