Brokerages Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price at $39.45

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.82.
TNDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $36.69 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
