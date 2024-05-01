Brokerages Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Target Price at $105.56

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.44.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $103.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

